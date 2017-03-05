NBA roundup: Tyler Ulis makes game-winning three-pointer to lift Suns past Celtics

Rookie Tyler Ulis made a three-point basket at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the host Phoenix Suns came away with a 109-106 victory Sunday.

The Suns’ Eric Bledsoe tied the score, 106-106, with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbounds pass and the Suns’ Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points and Bledsoe finished with 28. The Suns have won a season-high three games in a row.

Golden State 112, at New York 105: Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time three-point list, and the Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses. Klay Thompson scored 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years. Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

Indiana 97, at Atlanta 96: Glenn Robinson III made a three-point basket with 0.6 seconds left, Paul George scored 34 points and the Pacers rallied for the victory. Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, scored 16 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points, and Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

at Washington 115, Orlando 114: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 27, including a career-high eight three-point baskets and the Wizards rallied from a 17-point deficit. Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points. Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

Utah 110, at Sacramento 109 (OT): Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill’s missed shot as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending to lift the Jazz. Gobert had 16 points and 24 rebounds. Ty Lawson scored 19 points for the Kings, who have lost four games in a row.