Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona: Carson Palmer needs three touchdown passes Sunday at Indianapolis to join Fran Tarkenton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw for 100 with two teams.
Atlanta: Weather permitting, the new $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have its roof open Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Falcons’ last open-air home game was in December 1995.
Carolina: Running back Jonathan Stewart needs 144 yards vs. Buffalo to pass DeAngelo Williams (6,846) as the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher.
Chicago: Quarterback Mike Glennon returns to Tampa Bay, where he spent four seasons, including the last two as Jameis Winston’s backup.
Dallas: Linebacker Sean Lee leads the Cowboys into Denver. He had 16 combined tackles the last time the teams met, a 51-48 loss in 2013.
Detroit: Safety Glover Quin and the Lions visit the Giants on Monday. He had an interception in the opener and his 17 picks since 2013 lead all NFC safeties.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers needs two touchdown passes to become 11th quarterback with 300. He has 19 in seven games against the Falcons.
Minnesota: The Vikings visit Pittsburgh where they last won on Sept. 24, 1995. Stefon Diggs caught two scores in the opener, but quarterback Sam Bradford’s questionable.
New Orleans: Drew Brees, averaging 357.7 passing yards in his last 15 home games, hosts New England. Last week at Minnesota he was held to 291 yards in a 29-19 loss.
N.Y. Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. is likely to start after sitting out last week’s opener against the Cowboys with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia: Kicker Jake Elliott will make his NFL debut Sunday at Kansas City in replacing Caleb Sturgis, who was put on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in the opener.
RAMS: The defense scored 16 points on two pick-sixes and a safety last week vs. the Colts to end a seven-game skid at the Coliseum.
San Francisco: Ray-Ray Armstrong is expected to start at Seattle as rookie linebacker Rueben Foster sits with an ankle injury. Seattle has won seven straight vs. S.F.
Seattle: Running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) is expected to play after sitting out last week, when Seattle’s running backs combined for 53 yards in 15 carries.
Tampa Bay: Running backs Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber are expected to carry the load with Doug Baldwin suspended until Week 4 for using PEDs.
Washington: The team visits L.A. for the first time since 1994, when the Redskins beat the Rams 24-21 in their final game in Anaheim.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
NFL Week 2: Scores and schedule
|Matt Wilhalme
Today's schedule
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m.
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m.
Miami Dolphins at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.
Washington Redskins at RAMS, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Houston Texas 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9
AFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Baltimore: The Ravens have won three straight against the Browns, and Joe Flacco is 15-2 lifetime against Cleveland, with four touchdowns and 11 intercepted passes.
Buffalo: The Bills are platooning left tackle Cordy Glenn with Dion Dawkins. Buffalo ran for 190 yards last week; the team had at least that many six times last season.
CHARGERS: Pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each had 11/2 sacks in the opener. Bosa’s dad, John, was a first-round pick of Miami in 1987.
Cincinnati: The Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following the team’s 13-9 loss to the Texans. Cincinnati has yet to score a touchdown.
Cleveland: Kenny Britt is 106 yards receiving short of 5,000. The Browns face a Ravens team coming off its first shutout since 2009, when they got the Browns.
Denver: Broncos linebacker Von Miller has 18 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and pick-six in 20 games against NFC opponents.
Houston: Deshaun Watson became the first rookie quarterback of 2017 to record a win. Carson Wentz of Philadelphia was the first in 2016.
Indianapolis: Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri are the only active NFL players who started their pro careers in the 1990s.
Jacksonville: The Jaguars had a franchise-record 10 sacks against the Texans in their opener and allowed the fewest total yards (203) in Week 1.
Kansas City: Running back Kareem Hunt set a debut record with 246 yards from scrimmage. He also had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score.
Miami: Running back Jay Ajayi is coming off 1,272-yard season. Jay Cutler will make his Dolphins debut after ending retirement to replace Ryan Tannehill.
New England: Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks was the Saints’ 2014 first-round draft choice. Cooks had 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.
N.Y. Jets: Josh McCown returns to Oakland for the first time since 2007, when he was Raiders’ starting quarterback. That year McCown finished 2-7 as a starter.
Oakland: Marshawn Lynch will play his first regular-season game for his hometown team in Oakland, against the Jets. He had 76 yards in 18 carries in Week 1.
Pittsburgh: Rookie T.J. Watt was the third player to have two sacks and an interception in his first game. The other two were Charles Glaze and Tommy Haynes in 1987.
Tennessee: Quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a broken leg in Jackson- ville last year. The Titans are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2012 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
How they match up: Rams vs. Washington Redskins
|Gary Klein
RAMS (1-0) VS. REDSKINS(0-1)
When Rams have the ball
The Rams will try to build on their impressive Week 1 performance against Indianapolis, when quarterback Jared Goff played with efficiency and the rebuilt receiving corps showed its diverse skills. Goff aims to play with the same confidence that helped him complete 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, without a turnover. Rookie Cooper Kupp was one of four Rams to gain 50 yards or more receiving. Sammy Watkins showed he can be as effective on short- and mid-range routes as he is on deep patterns. The offensive line — and coach-play caller Sean McVay — gave Goff plenty of time to throw. The challenge this week: opening holes for running back Todd Gurley. The second-year pro showed his receiving skills against the Colts, but had only 40 yards in 19 carries and has not eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game since 2015. Washington gave up 356 yards in a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Josh Norman likes to talk and is one of the best at his position. Former USC standout Su’a Cravens will sit out what would have been a Coliseum homecoming because he is dealing with personal issues.
When Washington has the ball
The Rams got a break last week when journeyman quarterback Scott Tolzien played in place of Andrew Luck. No similar luck for the Rams on Sunday: They will face Kirk Cousins, who developed into one of the NFL’s top passers under the tutelage of McVay, Washington's offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons. Cousins completed 23 of 40 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, against the Eagles. With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon having left as free agents, Cousins is passing to Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson, though Doctson was limited in practice this week and is questionable because of a hamstring injury. Running back Rob Kelley had 30 yards in 10 carries against the Eagles, and Chris Thompson caught four passes for 52 yards. Cousins also has reliable weapons in tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. The Rams defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and produced a safety against the Colts, and should be stronger with the return of lineman Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout last week. The plan, McVay said, is for Donald to start. Cornerback Kayvon Webster suffered a shoulder injury against the Colts and his status for Sunday is questionable. Nickell Robey-Coleman could move from slot corner to start opposite Trumaine Johnson.
When they kick
Johnny Hekker of the Rams probably will have an extra bounce in his step after signing an extension that included $10 million in guarantees and makes him the NFL’s highest-paid punter. The deal was announced a few days after Hekker put all five of his punts inside the 20-yard line against the Colts, including kicks to the six-, seven- and 10-yard lines. Greg Zuerlein made all three field-goal attempts and all extra-points tries. Tavon Austin looks to bounce back after muffing a punt last week. Dustin Hopkins is the Washington kicker, Tress Way the punter and Bashaud Breeland the kick returner.
Gary Klein’s prediction
If Cousins still had Jackson and Garcon as targets this might be a different story. But they moved on — as did McVay, Cousins’ quarterback whisperer. McVay knows Jay Gruden’s tendencies and Gruden knows McVay’s, but the advantage goes to a Rams team playing on its home turf.
Rams 30, Washington 20
How they match up: Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
|Dan Woike
CHARGERS (0-1) VS. MIAMI (0-0)
When Chargers have the ball
Even though Philip Rivers passed for three touchdowns in the Chargers’ opener at Denver, the offense wasn’t close to reaching its potential. At their best, the Chargers will be humming with a mixture of Melvin Gordon in the running game and Rivers in the passing game. When they pass, the Chargers could look to get their tight ends involved after a quiet Monday night in Denver. Hunter Henry didn’t get a single target, and as coach Anthony Lynn said, he’s “too good” for that to happen. And, even more dramatic, Antonio Gates will break the NFL’s all-time record for tight ends with his next touchdown reception — a special way to christen the StubHub Center in its first NFL regular-season game. Gates and Henry caught touchdown passes against the Dolphins last season. Perennial All-Pro Ndamukong Suh and sack master Cameron Wake give the Dolphins talent up front, and they’ll have to win battles against the Chargers’ offensive line to take pressure off the Miami secondary. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams had a big game against Miami a year ago, and this time he’ll be flanked by Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin, stretching the Dolphins’ defensive backfield thin. Lynn, however, has spent most of the last week talking about getting the rushing attack going, which should be possible considering the Dolphins’ struggles with the run a year ago.
When Dolphins have the ball
Jay Cutler had walked away, flashing his backside on his wife’s Instagram account before beginning a second career in football as a broadcaster. Then, Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee quit on him, and Cutler was back in the NFL, reunited with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, formerly the quarterback’s offensive coordinator in Chicago. Cutler has a big arm and better-than-you-might-think athleticism, but he’s prone to mistakes, especially in crucial moments. Luckily for him, he’s not going at this alone. Running back Jay Ajayi is one of the best in the NFL, a physical runner who will test the Chargers. Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas give Cutler some options when he throws, though no one knows what their timing will look like in their first game this season. As is the case every week, the Chargers will need rush ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to disrupt Cutler and the passing game, something they were able to do late in the loss to Denver. If they can affect the game as they did Monday night, Cutler might wish he was behind a microphone instead of an offensive line.
When they kick
Miami kicker Andrew Franks would be best paired with imaginary punter “Benjamin Beans,” but sadly, the Dolphins lack a sense of humor and have Matt Darr handling punting duty. Franks studied biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Darr made the SEC All-Academic team while at Tennessee. Smart guys. The Chargers’ special teams hope to rebound from a rough Week 1, when they allowed two long returns and a game-deciding blocked field goal. Fortunately for the Chargers, they’re only playing football, not taking on quantum physics. Still, if they can’t tackle in punt and kick coverage, Miami could steal a road win.
Dan Woike’s prediction
It’s difficult to know what the Dolphins will look like, displaced by Hurricane Irma and opening their season a week later than everyone else in the NFL. No one knows how Gase’s team will respond to a stressful few weeks. And speaking of things no one knows about, how will both teams handle playing in front of fewer than 30,000 fans? Ultimately, the Chargers rebound and grab their first win.
Chargers 31, Dolphins 24