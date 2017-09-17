Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throws during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

Arizona: Carson Palmer needs three touchdown passes Sunday at Indianapolis to join Fran Tarkenton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw for 100 with two teams.

Atlanta: Weather permitting, the new $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have its roof open Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Falcons’ last open-air home game was in December 1995.

Carolina: Running back Jonathan Stewart needs 144 yards vs. Buffalo to pass DeAngelo Williams (6,846) as the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher.

Chicago: Quarterback Mike Glennon returns to Tampa Bay, where he spent four seasons, including the last two as Jameis Winston’s backup.

Dallas: Linebacker Sean Lee leads the Cowboys into Denver. He had 16 combined tackles the last time the teams met, a 51-48 loss in 2013.

Detroit: Safety Glover Quin and the Lions visit the Giants on Monday. He had an interception in the opener and his 17 picks since 2013 lead all NFC safeties.

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers needs two touchdown passes to become 11th quarterback with 300. He has 19 in seven games against the Falcons.

Minnesota: The Vikings visit Pittsburgh where they last won on Sept. 24, 1995. Stefon Diggs caught two scores in the opener, but quarterback Sam Bradford’s questionable.

New Orleans: Drew Brees, averaging 357.7 passing yards in his last 15 home games, hosts New England. Last week at Minnesota he was held to 291 yards in a 29-19 loss.

N.Y. Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. is likely to start after sitting out last week’s opener against the Cowboys with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia: Kicker Jake Elliott will make his NFL debut Sunday at Kansas City in replacing Caleb Sturgis, who was put on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in the opener.

RAMS: The defense scored 16 points on two pick-sixes and a safety last week vs. the Colts to end a seven-game skid at the Coliseum.

San Francisco: Ray-Ray Armstrong is expected to start at Seattle as rookie linebacker Rueben Foster sits with an ankle injury. Seattle has won seven straight vs. S.F.

Seattle: Running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) is expected to play after sitting out last week, when Seattle’s running backs combined for 53 yards in 15 carries.

Tampa Bay: Running backs Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber are expected to carry the load with Doug Baldwin suspended until Week 4 for using PEDs.

Washington: The team visits L.A. for the first time since 1994, when the Redskins beat the Rams 24-21 in their final game in Anaheim.



