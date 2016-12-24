NFC notes: Panthers' Greg Olsen needs eight yards to set a new tight end record

Arizona Cardinals: David Johnson leads the NFL with 1,938 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. Receiver J.J. Nelson has four touchdowns in his last three games.

Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan has passed for 17 touchdowns with three interceptions in his last seven road games. He leads the NFL with a passer rating of 114.8.

Carolina Panthers: Greg Olsen needs eight yards receiving to become the first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He has 71 catches with three TDs.

Chicago Bears: Jordan Howard is second among rookies with 1,059 yards rushing. Receiver Alshon Jeffery had 89 yards and a touchdown in his return from a suspension.

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott needs 258 yards in his final two games to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808. He leads the league with 1,551 yards rushing.

Detroit Lions: Detroit has held its last eight opponents to 20 points or fewer, the club’s longest single-season streak since 1961 and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers: Ty Mont- gomery ran for 162 yards against the Bears last week, the most by a Packer since Samkon Gado ran for 171 against Detroit in 2005.

Minnesota Vikings: Receiver Stefon Diggs caught nine passes for a career-high 182 yards and a touch- down in a September victory against the Packers.

New Orleans Saints: Rookie safety Von Bell had 16 tackles and a forced fumble in the Saints’ last two games. Tim Hightower ran for two touchdowns last week.

N.Y. Giants: The Giants’ 24-19 loss to the Eagles on Thursday gave the NFC East title to the Dallas Cowboys, but New York still owns the NFC’s top wild-card spot.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles are 4-1 when Lane Johnson starts. The right tackle returned from a 10-game suspension Thursday in a victory over the Giants.

RAMS: The Rams are last in points per game at 14.1 and yards per game at 278.8. They’ve failed to score more than 10 points in eight of 14 games and have lost five in a row.

San Francisco 49ers: Rookie John Theus made his NFL debut at left tackle last week. At Georgia, Theus opened holes for Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson needs 15 passing attempts and 25 completions to set single-season career highs in each category.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers hope to reach nine wins for the first time since 2010. Cameron Brate is tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with seven TD catches.

Washington Redskins: Tight end Jordan Reed, with 243 receptions in four seasons, needs two to pass Don Warren for third all time among Redskins tight ends.

