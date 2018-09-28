Rams have a perfect record, but can they become record breakers?

Linebacker Dominique Easley, who did not play because of a knee injury, might be out indefinitely and could require surgery, McVay said. Easley has had three major knee surgeries during his college and pro careers. “It might be something that if he has to get that thing cleaned up again, it will be a tough situation,” McVay said. … Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf strain against the Chargers but started and played all 74 snaps against the Vikings. “Based on our evaluation from our medical staff, we felt like it wasn’t going to do anything as far as putting him at any risk for further injuring it,” McVay said. “It’s just based on him being such a tough competitor.”… Rapper YG performed during Sunday’s game, and McVay said he was a fan. “I’ve got some music swag, so I like a lot of those guys,” he said. “I think Migos and Drake and those guys, when they’re here for their concert, I think in October, I think they might come by and see us as well.”