Rams have a perfect record, but can they become record breakers?

The compliments keep rolling in from all parts of the NFL circle.
Colleagues are reaching out to Rams coach Sean McVay to tell him how much they enjoy watching the multifaceted offense. Former NFL players such as Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner noted on social media that the Jared Goff-led unit could break the records set by the “Greatest Show on Turf” offenses that helped the Rams win a Super Bowl and make it to another.
“We’ve done it for one quarter of the season so far where we’ve played at a pretty high level,” McVay said Friday, less than 24 hours after his team improved to 4-0 with a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. “And now the challenge is: Can we continue it on when we get back for Week 5?”
The Rams do not play again until Oct. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
They will take the weekend off, then regroup Monday to begin preparing in hopes of making the second quarter of the season as successful as the first.
“Being undefeated, it feels good,” Goff, who passed for a career-best 465 yards and five touchdowns, said after Thursday night’s game. “It’s where we want to be. … We’re lucky to be 4-0 — I don’t know if lucky is the right word. We’re happy to be 4-0 and we’ve really worked for it.”
The Rams have a perfect record, but there is room for improvement.
“Guys have done a great job of creating explosive plays, whether it’s through the run game, through the pass game,” McVay said during a teleconference with reporters. “We’ve been extremely efficient the last couple weeks.
“But you talk about putting together complete games, being better situationally.”
After amassing 556 yards against the Vikings that might sound like nitpicking, but the Rams converted only one of six third downs.
McVay blamed himself for being “a little bit greedy” on some possessions inside the 20-yard line. He said the Rams were “erratic” in those situations in the season opener against the Oakland Raiders and against the Vikings.
The defense is “doing a great job for the most part,” McVay said, but must be mindful of being efficient on first and second down.
Kickoff and punt coverage units have been strong, but McVay noted that the kicking game — with Greg Zuerlein sidelined because of a groin injury — could be better.
Sam Ficken missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt against the Chargers. He converted from 34 yards in the third quarter against the Vikings, but missed from 28 in the fourth.
Instead of the Rams increasing their lead to 41-28, the miss enabled the Vikings to drive for a field goal to pull them within seven points with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left.
“When we get a chance to go up 13 in a game that’s been back and forth, those are plays that we have to be able to make, and make them consistently,” McVay said.
McVay stopped short of saying that the Rams were considering a change. He said Zuerlein was “making progress” toward a return but did not provide a timetable.
He is confident his players will remain on point.
“I know that we’ve got the right kind of guys that can look inwardly and say — regardless of what our record is — ‘Where can we find a way to improve so that there's no complacency that sets in?’ ” he said. “Because there is an element of some things that have happened that can catch you down the line if you don't get them fixed.”
McVay, however, will attempt to step away this weekend.
He said he would spend time with his girlfriend and his parents, but also watch some football.
“I can at least feel like I’m sitting there as a fan instead of being a total basket case, like I am when we play,” he said.
Etc.
Linebacker Dominique Easley, who did not play because of a knee injury, might be out indefinitely and could require surgery, McVay said. Easley has had three major knee surgeries during his college and pro careers. “It might be something that if he has to get that thing cleaned up again, it will be a tough situation,” McVay said. … Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf strain against the Chargers but started and played all 74 snaps against the Vikings. “Based on our evaluation from our medical staff, we felt like it wasn’t going to do anything as far as putting him at any risk for further injuring it,” McVay said. “It’s just based on him being such a tough competitor.”… Rapper YG performed during Sunday’s game, and McVay said he was a fan. “I’ve got some music swag, so I like a lot of those guys,” he said. “I think Migos and Drake and those guys, when they’re here for their concert, I think in October, I think they might come by and see us as well.”