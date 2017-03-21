Chicago Bears sign former Rams running back Benny Cunningham

Benny Cunningham, a running back and kick returner who played for the Rams for four seasons, on Tuesday signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears, the Bears announced.

In 2013, the Rams signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State and he became a valuable special teams player and back-up running back.

Cunningham, 26, suffered a neck injury last season and was put on injured reserve for the final three games.

The Rams last week signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar to back up third-year pro Todd Gurley.

Cunningham has rushed for 748 yards and four touchdowns. He has 93 receptions, one for a touchdown.

Last season, Cunningham played in 11 games. He gained 101 yards and caught 16 passes.

He has averaged 27.1 yards per kick return.

