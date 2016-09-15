Rams sign defensive tackle Michael Brockers to three-year contract extension

The Rams are signing defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Brockers was the 14th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. In April 2015, the Rams picked up his fifth-year option, and he is earning $6.15 million this season, according to spotrac.com.

Brockers and the Rams reached agreement on terms of the extension earlier this week. The extension keeps the 25-year-old under contract through the 2019 season.

“Retaining Michael was a priority for our organization,” Rams Coach Jeff Fisher said in a statement. “Our defensive front has always been important to us, and Michael has been a significant part in what we do on that side of the football since we drafted him.

“We’re excited that he is going to continue his career with us here in Los Angeles.”

Brockers is noted for his run-stopping skills. He also has 14 1/2 career sacks. Last season, he recorded 12 tackles for losses.

Brockers had two tackles in the Rams’ 28-0 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He did not practice Wednesday because of a thigh issue.

The defender is the second Rams player in the past few weeks to agree to an extension. Receiver Tavon Austin, the eighth pick in the 2013 draft, recently signed a four-year extension.

Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree, the 30th player selected in the 2013 draft, also is thought to be in line for an extension.