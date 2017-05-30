Rams again add quarterback Dylan Thompson to roster

The Rams, with only two quarterbacks on the roster at the start of organized team activities last week, added another Tuesday by re-signing Dylan Thompson.

Thompson, 25, was with the Rams during OTAs and training camp last season before he was released. Thompson participated in a Rams rookie camp a few weeks ago.

He is part of a position group that includes starter Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

The Rams waived running back De'Mard Llorens, who played at Northwestern State and participated in the rookie camp as a tryout player.

Thompson passed for 5,391 yards and 40 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions, in college at South Carolina.

The Rams signed Thompson last year during OTAs because quarterback Nick Foles was a no-show. The Rams had drafted Goff with the first pick, so Foles was waiting to be traded or released. The Rams released him in last July.

