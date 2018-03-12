Rams submit salary tenders for cornerback Troy Hill and running back Malcolm Brown

The Rams cannot finalize trades or sign unrestricted free agents until Wednesday, but on Monday they submitted minimum-salary tenders to two of their exclusive-rights free agents, cornerback Troy Hill and running back Malcolm Brown.
Hill was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals late in the 2015 season after playing in three games. Brown signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
Because both have expiring contracts, and less than three accrued seasons under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the Rams retain exclusive rights by submitting the tenders.
The Rams did not release the salaries associated with the tenders, but based on the credited-season formula in the CBA, Hill's is $705,000 and Brown's $630,000 for the 2018 season.
Hill, 26, was suspended for the first two games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. But he played in 12 games, starting the final three.
Brown, 24, rushed for 246 yards in 63 carries last season. He returned a blocked kick for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.