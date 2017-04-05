Rams sign free-agent outside linebacker Carlos Thompson

The Rams added potential depth to their linebacker corps, signing free agent Carlos Thompson on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Thompson, 25, played as a reserve defensive end in college at Mississippi. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played in two games. He was waived last August.

Under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the Rams are switching from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 scheme. They begin offseason workouts on Monday.

Last year, the Rams signed veteran free agent linemen Quinton Coples and Dominique Easley before the start of the offseason program. Coples was eventually released but Easley became a valuable contributor in rotation with tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.

Thompson joins a defensive front that also includes outside linebackers/rush ends Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin, inside linebackers Alec Ogletree and Mark Barron and others such as linebackers Josh Forrest and Cory Littleton, tackle Tyrunn Walker and end/ tackle Ethan Westbrooks.

The Rams also agreed to terms with center John Sullivan on Wednesday.

