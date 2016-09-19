What we learned from Rams' 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks

The Rams don’t know their way to the end zone.

The Rams enter Week 3 as the only NFL team without a touchdown.

They’re taking baby steps.

After not reaching the 20-yard-line against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams crossed into the red zone once against the Seahawks.

They scored all of their points on Greg Zuerlein field goals, from 39, 28 and 47 yards.

The closest the Rams came to scoring a touchdown was in the second quarter, when they had first and goal at the four-yard line. But running back Todd Gurley was tackled for a four-yard loss, Tavon Austin was tackled for a two-yard loss after a catch, and quarterback Case Keenum threw an incomplete pass short of receiver Kenny Britt in the end zone.

Play-action is Case Keenum’s best friend

Keenum completed 18 of 30 passes for 239 yards and did not commit a turnover.

The Rams are still struggling to get Gurley going, but even moderate success in the running game opens up the passing attack.

After Gurley’s first carry, Keenum faked a hand-off on the next play, connecting with Austin for 11 yards.

Late in the first half, Gurley caught a screen pass and then carried the ball on the next two plays. Keenum then faked a hand-off and connected with tight end Lance Kendricks for 44 yards to set up a field goal.

“Anytime you stick the ball out there and have [Gurley] fake, and he does a great job of that stuff and with protections, you can say he’s the reason that a lot of those passes down field are working,” Keenum said.

Todd Gurley is not playing like Todd Gurley

At least not like the Gurley who rushed for 128 yards or more in his first four starts last season.

Gurley, the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year, has eclipsed 100 yards only once in his last 10 games.

Against the 49ers, Gurley rushed for 47 yards and averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

On Sunday, he gained 51 yards and averaged 2.7 yards per carry.

Is it Gurley? The lack of a feared playmaker at quarterback? The offensive line? The play-calling?

The Rams need to figure it out before they travel to Tampa this week.

Robert Quinn remains a force

Quinn showed no ill effects from back surgery that forced him to take it slow during off-season workouts and training camp.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end was credited with his 51st sack after he chased down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and forced him to fumble the ball out of bounds at the end of the first half.

Quinn also had a 12-yard sack earlier in the quarter, but he did not get credit because of offsetting penalties called against other players.

Middle linebacker suits Alec Ogletree

Ogletree made nine tackles, deflected a pass and forced and recovered a fumble to clinch the victory.

The fourth-year pro still could work on being more disciplined.

He was penalized for unnecessary roughness after he hit a sliding Wilson in the first quarter. The penalty helped keep alive a scoring drive.

But Ogletree made the play of the game when he hit running back Christine Michael with less than a minute left and forced him to fumble.

“To make that play, that’s what he does and he’s shown it before,” Coach Jeff Fisher said. “Someone needed to make a play and he got near the ball and he made the play.”

The secondary needs cornerback E.J. Gaines … and soon

Coty Sensabaugh is not the answer, nor is Troy Hill.

Both players can help the Rams defense but not as the starting cornerback opposite Trumaine Johnson.

Gaines has been sidelined because of what has been described as a thigh issue.

The Rams need him to return to solidify a spot that was targeted by the 49ers and Seahawks.

Tampa Bay and quarterback Jameis Winston will almost surely do the same.