Big West basketball: Fullerton uses big second half to beat Northridge

The years drifted past, but Cal State Fullerton seemed too much an observer rather than a genuine participant.

In the last six years of the Big West Conference tournament, the Titans were winless in five trips.

That struggle finally changed Thursday when the Titans put together a strong second half, storming past Cal State Northridge, 81-68, in the opening round of the tournament at Honda Center.

A Fullerton team that lost four of its first six conference games has now won seven of its last eight games. The Titans will attempt to continue their season turnaround against No. 2-seeded UC Davis on Friday in a semifinal.

Despite playing without Big West freshman of the year Jackson Rowe (left foot injury), the Titans had plenty of offense, getting 24-point games from Kyle Allman and Lionheart Leslie, and another 21 points from Tre’ Coggins.

“In the second half we found our rhythm on defense and that led to getting our rhythm on offense,” said Titans Coach Dedrique Taylor. “The one thing they get excited about is if they get stops, it leads to fastbreaks.”

The Titans (17-13) outscored Northridge 16-4 on fastbreak points. After Northridge (11-19) took a 41-37 lead at the half, Fullerton opened the second half with a 22-4 run, rolling past the Matadors and finding their range from beyond the three-point line (four of nine).

“I thought we played a good half of basketball,” said Northridge Coach Reggie Theus. “Then we came back in the second half and our defensive energy just wasn’t where it was in the first half.”

Northridge picked up 21 points from guard Kendall Smith, but after quickly falling behind by 14 to start the second half, it could never recover.

Leslie pushed the action for Fullerton in the second half. In addition to his 24 points, he had six assists, six steals and three rebounds. Allman missed only three of his 11 field-goal attempts.

UC Irvine 76, UC Riverside 67: The Highlanders cut a 14-point second-half deficit to three with less than nine minutes to play, but the regular-season champion Anteaters took control down the stretch.

Irvine (20-13) picked up 19 points from senior guards Luke Nelson and Jaron Martin. Nelson, the Big West player of the year, hit only one field goal in the second half. Riverside (7-21) was led by forward Secean Johnson’s 22 points. Irvine made only five of 23 three-point attempts, but outrebounded Riverside 45-28.

“We’re going to win ugly a lot of nights,” said Irvine Coach Russell Turner.

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 55: Junior forward Chima Moneke led Davis (20-12) with 18 rebounds and 11 points, while senior guard Brynton Lemar led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points. Davis held Cal Poly (11-20) to 34.5% shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers. Ridge Shipley led the Mustangs with 19 points.