Federal grand jury issues sweeping subpoenas to USC and 3 other schools in basketball bribery case

A federal grand jury in New York has issued sweeping subpoenas to USC, Arizona, Auburn and Oklahoma State, the four schools whose assistant coaches have been charged in the college basketball bribery and corruption case, according to a person familiar with the process.

Sent the day after the coaches were charged last month, the subpoenas, signed by Joon H. Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, seek a vast array of records.

In response to the subpoena, USC has turned over laptop computers used by Tony Bland, the associate head coach facing charges that include soliciting a bribe and wire fraud, in addition to those of head coach Andy Enfield and assistants Jason Hart and Chris Capko, according to two people with knowledge about the situation who spoke on the condition they not be identified because of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Enfield, Hart and Capko haven’t been charged or otherwise implicated in the case.

USC didn’t directly answer questions about the laptops or being served with a search warrant or subpoena, but referred to a previous statement: “The university’s priority is to cooperate fully with the investigation of the U.S. attorney’s office.”

The 2½-page subpoena issued to Oklahoma State, obtained by The Times through a public records request, is believed to be virtually identical to those sent to the three other schools and offers the first glimpse at which records the government is seeking from schools involved in the scandal.

It seeks material in six categories since Jan. 1, 2014, including records of “actual or potential NCAA rules violations relating to the receipt of money, travel, in-kind benefits, or services.”

They also want copies of all communications the Oklahoma State coaching staff or athletic department had with Christian Dawkins, a former sports agent who was trying to start his own firm, and with financial advisors Martin Blazer and Munish Sood, as well as parents of any current member of the school’s basketball team.

Dawkins and Sood are also defendants in the case.

The government also demanded the personnel file for Lamont Evans, the Oklahoma State assistant coach fired shortly after being charged, plus various NCAA documents and communication related to financial aid for all current members of the basketball team.

The scope of material sought by the subpoena is broad: “This Subpoena applies to any responsive documents wherever they may be found, including any of personal electronic devices, including any cellular phone or other telephone, pager, tablet, laptop computer, desktop computer, personal email, cloud storage, messaging or social media accounts used by employees or members of Oklahoma State University to conduct Oklahoma State University business.”

The request extends to “papers, notepads, notebooks, diaries, or calendars”

The subpoena orders the school to produce the records, preferably in electronic format, to FBI Special Agent John Vourderis by Oct. 17.

Representatives for Arizona and Auburn didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

