Central Michigan upsets Oklahoma State with Hail Mary-and-lateral touchdown

Corey Willis grabbed a lateral from Jesse Kroll at the Oklahoma State 12, raced for the end zone and reached across the goal line for a miraculous last-play Hail Mary touchdown that gave Central Michigan a stunning 30-27 victory over the 22nd-ranked Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

After an intentional grounding penalty on Oklahoma State gave the Chippewas one last untimed play from midfield, Cooper Rush lofted up a Hail Mary pass that hit Kroll just inside the 10. As Kroll was being taken down, he pitched it back to Willis, who cut across the field and barely managed to score while being dragged down.

Central Michigan fans might have been having flashbacks to the Bahamas Bowl from two seasons ago, when the Chips covered almost the length of the field on a long pass and lateral play to make it a one-point game with no time left against Western Kentucky. In that fabulous finish, Central Michigan went for 2 and the win and did not convert. This time around, the Chippewas (2-0) were able run off with one of their biggest victories ever.

Oklahoma State (1-1) thought it had won when Mason Rudolph threw the ball away on fourth down as the clock expired, but after the officials conferred, they assessed an intentional grounding penalty and gave Central Michigan another play.

No. 9 Georgia 26, Nicholls 24



The Bulldogs scored two quick-strike touchdowns — one on offense, one on defense — in a span of about two minutes after the Colonels took a third-quarter lead to escape with the win in Athens, Ga.

Georgia (2-0) opened the game with a fast touchdown drive capped by Nick Chubb's six-yard run and appeared headed for the easy win over the FCS Colonels that was widely expected in Kirby Smart's home debut as coach.

Instead, Nicholls (0-1) led 14-13 midway through the third after freshman quarterback Chase Fourcade, a surprise starter, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jarrell Rogers.

Georgia freshman quarterback Jacob Eason, also making his first start, threw a 66-yard scoring pass to Isaiah McKenzie less than a minute later. The Bulldogs' rally continued on Lorenzo Carter's 24-yard fumble return for a score.

A fumbled punt return by McKenzie inside the Georgia 10 set up a late Nicholls touchdown on Fourcade's six-yard pass to C.J. Bates, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 2 points.

Georgia relied on Chubb, who rushed for 80 yards, to run out the clock. Eason completed 11 of 20 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Fourcade completed 9 of 19 passes for 99 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

No. 3 Florida State 52, Charleston Southern



Deondre Francois threw for three touchdowns and Dalvin Cook ran for two more as the Seminoles cruised past the depleted Buccaneers in Tallahassee, Fla.



Florida State (2-0) led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter as it scored on the first three drives and had a Bobo Wilson 89-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Francois completed 10 of his first 12 passes, including two for touchdowns to Travis Rudolph.

Francois, a redshirt freshman, was 25 of 32 for 262 yards and an interception. Rudolph, who was thrown to nine times, finished with seven receptions for 105 yards. It was the third 100-yard receiving game in the junior's career.

Cook had 83 yards on 11 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter that extended FSU's lead to 42-8.

No. 5 Michigan 61, Central Florida 14



Wilton Speight threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jake Butt and Khalid Hill ran for two scores to lead the Wolverines to the lopsided win at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (2-0) have won their first two games by a combined total of 97 points.

The Knights (1-1) got off to a relatively good start before getting blown out. They ran for a first down on the first snap and forced Michigan to punt after its first three plays.

UCF had a chance to pull within three points with six-plus minutes left in the first quarter, but Chris Wormley blocked a kick for the Wolverines and a few minutes later they were up 14-0.

Butt's second TD reception early in the second quarter gave Michigan a 31-0 lead. Hill, a 6-foot, 2, 263-pound fullback, plunged into the end zone for his second score early in the third to pad the Wolverines' lead to 41-7 and they didn't have trouble keeping the comfortable cushion.

No. 20 Texas A&M 67, Prairie View 0



Trevor Knight threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Aggies to the rout at College Station, Texas.

Knight finished 21 of 37 and threw touchdowns of eight yards to Speedy Noil and 34 and 64 yards to Christian Kirk in the second quarter as the Aggies (2-0) built a 38-0 halftime lead. Knight also rushed for a game-high 78 yards on seven carries in just over one half of play.

The Aggies extended its home non-conference win streak to 23 games. Texas A&M outgained the Panthers 672-205 in earning its largest shutout since defeating Missouri 73-0 on Sept. 18, 1993.



Nebraska 52, Wyoming 17



Tommy Armstrong Jr. passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns while Kieron Williams ran back one of Josh Allen's five interceptions for a score to lift the Cornhuskers to the win in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska (2-0) started its 28-point fourth quarter on Armstrong's perfectly thrown 34-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Westerkamp. Armstrong later flipped a nine-yarder to Westerkamp for his school-record 57th career TD pass.

Williams ran back an interception 23 yards for a touchdown to put Nebraska up 24-10, but the Cowboys (1-1) answered with a six-play, 76-yard drive to make it a seven-point late in the third quarter.

Now Nebraska turns its attention to its much-anticipated game against No. 24 Oregon.



Army 31, Rice 14



Andy Davidson rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns while the Black Knights’ defense created two turnovers in the win at West Point, N.Y., Army’s second straight win to open the season.

It had been 70 games since Army (2-0) won two in a row and it's the first time the Black Knights have started a season with two straight wins since 1996. Ronnie McAda led that team to nine straight wins and a national ranking to start the season.

Army finished with 348 yards rushing as its triple option continued to perform at a high level. The Black Knights had 329 rushing yards in last week's season-opening 28-13 win over Temple at Lincoln Financial Field. That was a breakthrough moment of sorts for the Black Knights, and they continued to ride the momentum from that game against these Owls on a sweltering day at Michie Stadium.

Rice (0-2), which opened the season with a 46-14 loss at Western Kentucky, continued to falter offensively. After striking early — Tyler Stehling hit tight end Connor Cella for a 64-yard touchdown on Rice's third play from scrimmage — the Owls struggled the rest of the game. Subtract that long gain, and Rice managed just 98 yards on 23 plays in the first half and fell behind by two touchdowns.

East Carolina 33, North Carolina State 30

Anthony Scott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:49 left to help the Pirates earn the victory in Greenville, N.C.



Scott finished with 90 total yards and two scores for East Carolina (2-0), which won its sixth straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to the 2013 season. James Summers also ran for two scores, the second a 15-yarder that saw him dragging tacklers into the end zone in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack (1-1) had a final chance for the tie. But Ryan Finley's 21-yard pass over the middle to Bra'Lon Cherry killed the final seconds to seal ECU's win.

Matt Dayes ran for 103 yards, while Finley, Jaylen Samuels and Reggie Gallaspy II each ran for touchdowns. But on a day when both teams had several key miscues, N.C. State's mistakes — a stuffed fake field goal, for one — proved too much to overcome.

Pittsburgh 42, Penn State 39



James Conner ran for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught another and cornerback Ryan Lewis intercepted a pass by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the end zone with just over a minute to play as the Panthers held on for the win at Pittsburgh.

Fullback George Aston ran for a pair of scores for Pitt (2-0), which nearly let a 21-point lead slip away only to hold on late when Lewis stepped in front of an underthrown pass by McSorley as the majority of the largest crowd to ever watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh erupted.

Saquon Barkley almost singlehandedly brought the Nittany Lions (1-1) back from a 28-7 deficit. The sophomore running back totaled five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving), the most by a Penn State player since Ki-Jana Carter did it against Michigan State in 1994.

McSorley passed for 332 yards and converted a fourth-and-16 to push the Nittany Lions into Pitt territory. Rather than play for overtime, however, McSorley tried to win it. His pass was off the mark and Lewis cradled it in his hands.