Texas governor wants Karolyi Ranch investigated as part of Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal

The governor of Texas has ordered an investigation into allegations that the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal included incidents of molestation at the famed Karolyi Ranch.
Scores of young female athletes — most of them gymnasts — have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them under the guise of providing medical treatment. The disgraced sports doctor has been sentenced for sexual abuse and child pornography crimes and faces additional counts.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Texas Rangers, the state's top criminal investigations unit, to address allegations made by some of Nassar's victims who say they were assaulted in his state.
The Karolyi Ranch, a former national training site run by the husband-and-wife coaching duo of Bela and Martha Karolyi, is located on a wooded property in Huntsville, Texas.
"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," Abbott said in a letter to the state Department of Public Safety. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice."
Despite their success in grooming American gymnasts for the Olympics, the Karolyis have been criticized by some athletes as being demanding to the point of abusive. Nassar worked there at times in his role as an official USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Simone Biles and other top gymnasts have expressed dread at returning to the ranch because of the bad memories there.
Earlier this month, USA Gymnastics announced that it was severing its ties to the facility and would train its national team elsewhere.
