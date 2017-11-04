Luke Falk leads Washington State in win over Stanford

Luke Falk led No. 25 Washington State on a 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter that produced the winning points in a 24-21 victory over No. 18 Stanford on Saturday.

Washington State finished 7-0 at home this season, and stayed in the race for the Pac-12 North title.

“It's been a great ride and we've just got to finish the ride,” Falk said.

He completed 34 of 48 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, and also became the career passing yards leader in the Pac-12.

“It was the same old Luke we have seen the last couple of years,” running back Jamal Morrow said. “Calm, steady.”

Washington State likely needs to win at Utah next weekend and at No. 12 Washington later this month to win the Pac-12 North title.

“We've got a lot of work to do,” Falk said.

Snow started to fall heavily at the end of the first quarter, hampering both offenses. Stanford hadn't played in snow since a 1936 game against Columbia in New York.

Morrow rushed for 66 yards for Washington State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP), chewing up time at the end of the game.

Bryce Love, slowed by an ankle injury, was held to 69 yards, his worst outing of the season for Stanford (6-3, 5-2, No. 21 CFP). He came in as the nation's leading rusher, averaging 198 yards a game.

“I thought we really played hard the entire game,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said. “It was a great team win.”

Stanford coach David Shaw blamed himself for the loss.

“I feel like I let my team down,” Shaw said. “I didn't give our guys a chance to be successful today.”

“Offensively we didn't get enough production from the passing game,” Shaw said after the Cardinal were limited to 105 passing yards.

Stanford was outgained 430 yards to 198 in the game.

“We wanted to stick with the running game but we weren't as efficient as we needed to be,” Shaw said. “We should have mixed it up a little bit.”

at California 37, Oregon State 23: Ross Bowers passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Jordan Veasy that gave California some breathing room in the second half, to lead the Golden Bears to the win.

Patrick Laird rushed for a career-high 214 yards and a touchdown while Matt Anderson kicked three field goals to become California's career-scoring leader while helping the Bears (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) snap a two-game losing streak.

Cal's second win in seven games also moved coach Justin Wilcox's team closer to the postseason. The Bears need to beat either Stanford or UCLA to become bowl eligible for the second time since 2011.