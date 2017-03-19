Elena Vesnina outlasts Svetlana Kuznetsova to win women's title at BNP Paribas Open

Elena Vesnina, who lost in the first round of qualifying last year at the BNP Paribas Open, completed a dramatic turnaround on Sunday when won the women’s championship in a marathon match against fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Vesnina prevailed, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4 in three hours and one minute at Stadium 1 in a match that featured 16 service breaks. Vesnina, seeded No. 14 here, had trailed No. 8-seeded Kuznetsova, 1-4, in the second set before she won four straight games. She also trailed, 2-4, in the third set before she again reeled off four straight games.

Vesnina won $1,175,505. Kuznetsova will get $573,680. Vesnina’s world ranking of 15 will rise to 13 when they are released this week. The two women have practiced together in the past and are close in age: Vesnina is 30 and Kuznetsova is 31.

According to tournament officials, this was the longest women’s final here since they began keeping such records in 2008.

The men’s final, between No. 3-seeded Stan Wawrinka and 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, the No. 9 seed, was to begin soon after the women’s final.

When the match ended, Vesnina fell onto her back and covered her face with her hands in disbelief. But she had enough energy to run toward the net to meet Kuznetsova, who graciously hugged her despite what had to be enormous disappointment.

Speaking during an on-court ceremony soon after the match, Vesnina said she had too many emotions to express. “I loved Indian Wells. Now I love it even more,” she said.

Vesnina reached her first singles final at this tournament by defeating Shelby Rogers, Timea Babos, No. 2-seeded Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, Venus Williams in the quarterfinals and Kristina Mladenovic in the semifinals.