Live updates: UCLA vs. Texas A&M

For Alex Akingbulu and his Bruins teammates, it'll be a hot and muggy opener against Texas A&M.;

UCLA is feeling the heat, but it could be worse. A lot worse.

The 16th-ranked Bruins commenced their warmups before their season opener against Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday with the temperature a relatively comfortable 87 degrees, according to weather.com.

The 61% humidity did bump the “feels like” portion of the weather report to a more sweltering 94 degrees, but the temperature was actually lower than had been predicted several days ago.

UCLA fans who made the trek from Los Angeles might want to slather on the sunscreen because the ultraviolet index was a 10 out of 10.

Fans are trickling in, with the crowd expected to top 100,000. The Bruins have not played before a six-figure crowd since 2010, when they played at Texas in front of 101,437.