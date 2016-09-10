Live coverage: USC vs. Utah State

The USC Trojans will try to rebound from a season-opening loss against Alabama in a nonconference game against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and you can get updates throughout the game right here.
11:45 a.m. Sept. 10, 2016, 11:45 a.m.
Utah State cornerback taken off on stretcher
Utah State cornerback Daniel Gray is being taken off the field on a stretcher.
Gray blitzed on a bubble screen to Steven Mitchell Jr. and made the tackle but hit Mitchell awkwardly before falling to the turf.
Medical personnel put him on a backboard to stabilize his neck before loading him onto the stretcher.
Players from both teams came over to say words as he was being wheeled off, and Gray gave a thumbs-up.
11:18 a.m. Sept. 10, 2016, 11:18 a.m.
USC gets first touchdown of the season
It may have taken 63 minutes and 10 seconds of game time — and come after two player ejections — but USC finally scored its first touchdown of the season to take a 7-0 lead over Utah State.
The score came on a 3-yard pass from Max Browne to top option JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was blanketed by Alabama last week and finished just one reception.
The Trojans only had to go six yards to find the end zone after Michael Pittman blocked a punt.
Here's how it looked:
Starting left tackle Chuma Edoga is ejected
Chuma Edoga, USC’s starting left tackle, was ejected at the end of the Trojans’ first drive after making contact with a referee.
It is the second straight game a USC player has been ejected, after defensive end Jabari Ruffin stomping on an Alabama player’s groin last week. Ruffin is suspended for the first half of the Utah State game.
Edoga’s ejection came less than two minutes into the game after Utah State sacked USC quarterback Max Browne to force a punt. Chad Wheeler, who has been slowed by plantar fasciitis and played sparingly against the Crimson Tide last week, will presumably step in and be expected to take on a starter’s snap load.
11:03 a.m. Sept. 10, 2016, 11:03 a.m.
USC has had problems in run-up to Utah State game
We’re just a few minutes shy of kickoff in USC's home opener against Utah State
Everything has gone south for USC since the ball was kicked off against Alabama last week, and that isn’t limited to the Trojans’ 52-6 loss to the Crimson Tide.
The buildup to this game has been filled with unwanted surprises, and the kind of off-field incidents the program seemed to be free of at the start of the Clay Helton era.
USC defensive end Jabari Ruffin was suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game after stomping on an Alabama player’s groin last week, and was asked to write a letter of apology.
The Trojans lost starting center Toa Lobendahn to a season-ending knee injury. They watched Steve Sarkisian, who was fired by USC last season for erratic behavior and alcohol-related issues and later sued the school, join the Alabama coaching staff as an offensive analyst. On Tuesday, star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster started a fight, stomped off the field and had to be convinced to come back on.
Off the field, USC linebackers Osa Masina and Don Hill remain under investigation for sexual assault. Both players have been allowed to practice, but will not play for the second consecutive week.
And now the Trojans will look to get on the winning track against a scrappy Utah State team that ran for 428 yards against Weber State last week. A light crowd filled the Coliseum ahead of an odd 11 a.m. kickoff, underscoring the importance of a game USC can’t afford to lose.
One USC player knows Utah State can be quick on the draw
USC tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu faced Utah State when he played for Utah last year.
Tu’ikolovatu helped the Utes to a 10-point win. He had a few friends playing for Utah State, but he doesn’t know whether they are on this year’s team. What Tu’ikolovatu does remember is the Aggies’ hard-to-stop rushing attack.
Dual-threat quarterback Kent Myers leads Utah State (1-0). Senior running back Devante Mays, who rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided win over Weber State last week, also paces Utah State’s offense.
“We’re just trying to keep playing contain on him, and watch those ... what are those called? ... the draws,” Tu’ikolovatu said this week. “We just have to watch those draws. When he'll just drop back and take off right in the middle, find the gap and just take off.”
Myers was efficient in Utah State’s Week 1 win, completing 11 of 7 passes for 100 yards and adding 53 yards rushing.
The Aggies ran 44 times for 428 yards. USC’s defensive line — a question mark heading into the season that was exposed against Alabama — will be tested again.
USC quietly trying to get on track after lopsided Week 1 loss
With less than an hour until USC’s season opener against Utah State, the Los Angeles skyline still sits behind a morning fog, and the Coliseum remains near-empty.
That’s the consequence of an 11 a.m. kickoff, which gave way to a subdued USC tailgate and very few early-arriving fans. The Trojans (0-1) are coming off a 52-6 loss to No. 1 Alabama and could use a pick-me-up from the home crowd.
Utah State (1-0), which relies on a rushing attack that sliced up Weber State for 428 yards in Week 1, may avoid a hostile road crowd.
If the pregame buildup is any indication, USC will try to put its season on track in a relatively quiet stadium. That is, of course, assuming the Trojans can handle the Aggies and avoid the boos that would accompany the program’s first 0-2 start since 1997.
11:51 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, 11:51 p.m.
What the Trojans face in playing the Aggies
USC (0-1) vs. Utah State (1-0), at the Coliseum.
TV: Pac-12 Networks, 11 a.m.
Most intriguing story line: Bring the coffee and doughnuts. For the first time since at least the 1950s, USC is starting a home game at 11 a.m. USC hopes this game can be a wake-up call for the season.
The Aggies are sandwiched between games against Alabama (a 52-6 loss) and Stanford. Snooze through this one, and USC is in real trouble.
11:48 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, 11:48 p.m.
The Trojans look to turn things around against the Aggies
The entire USC defense streamed onto the field at the end of Wednesday’s practice, the Trojans’ last heavy-contact session before they attempt to stabilize their season against Utah State on Saturday.
For roughly 15 minutes, the defense had been working itself into a lather. After each pass breakup or big hit, the sideline buzzed, as if the players had consumed too much coffee. Now, on the last play, Adoree’ Jackson swatted away a long, might-have-been-a-touchdown pass down the far sideline.
So the defense sprinted to the end zone, circled around Jackson and danced.
USC has responded to the indignity of a 52-6 loss to Alabama and a head-spinning array of off-the-field incidents by increasing its intensity. A spirited, sometimes angry, edge punctuated the team’s practices this week. A brawl broke out Tuesday.
Running back Justin Davis said the emotion reflected the Trojans’ search for the “fire in the belly” that they lost during Saturday’s defeat. They hope they rediscover it.
“I know my team,” right tackle Zach Banner said. “And I know we’re going to bring it.”