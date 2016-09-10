Live coverage: USC vs. Utah State

We’re just a few minutes shy of kickoff in USC's home opener against Utah State

Everything has gone south for USC since the ball was kicked off against Alabama last week, and that isn’t limited to the Trojans’ 52-6 loss to the Crimson Tide.

The buildup to this game has been filled with unwanted surprises, and the kind of off-field incidents the program seemed to be free of at the start of the Clay Helton era.

USC defensive end Jabari Ruffin was suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game after stomping on an Alabama player’s groin last week, and was asked to write a letter of apology.

The Trojans lost starting center Toa Lobendahn to a season-ending knee injury. They watched Steve Sarkisian, who was fired by USC last season for erratic behavior and alcohol-related issues and later sued the school, join the Alabama coaching staff as an offensive analyst. On Tuesday, star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster started a fight, stomped off the field and had to be convinced to come back on.

Off the field, USC linebackers Osa Masina and Don Hill remain under investigation for sexual assault. Both players have been allowed to practice, but will not play for the second consecutive week.

And now the Trojans will look to get on the winning track against a scrappy Utah State team that ran for 428 yards against Weber State last week. A light crowd filled the Coliseum ahead of an odd 11 a.m. kickoff, underscoring the importance of a game USC can’t afford to lose.