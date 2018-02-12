USC coordinators get contract extensions

"To have two of the best coordinators in the industry back for their third consecutive seasons is a critical piece for our team's growth and our opportunity for success next season," coach Clay Helton said in a statement. "Consistency and stability are so important in improving your program every year. Clancy and Tee are a huge reason why, in our first two seasons, we have won a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 championship. Having both back will help us to our goal of having national championship-caliber seasons."