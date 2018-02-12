USC coordinators get contract extensions

USC announced contract extensions Monday for offensive coordinator Tee Martin and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast. The length and terms of the extensions were not announced.
Martin, who started at USC in 2012 as the wide receivers coach, has been the offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Pendergast has been the defensive coordinator for three seasons (2013, 2016-17), during two stints with the Trojans.
"To have two of the best coordinators in the industry back for their third consecutive seasons is a critical piece for our team's growth and our opportunity for success next season," coach Clay Helton said in a statement. "Consistency and stability are so important in improving your program every year. Clancy and Tee are a huge reason why, in our first two seasons, we have won a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 championship. Having both back will help us to our goal of having national championship-caliber seasons."
Helton last week signed a contract extension through 2023.
