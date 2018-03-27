House by MLK Studio and McAlpine Architects offers unexpected blend of contemporary and traditional elements

Joannides, of West Hollywood's MLK Studio, had designed the couple's previous Cape Cod-style residence, but when a new property came on the market that gave them a tennis court and the chance to do a ground-up build, they decided it was time for a change. "Their house was beautiful but very monochromatic," says Joannides. "They needed to mix things up." Working closely with the wife, she put together a wish list that included an open floor plan for entertaining, steel-and-glass windows, pitched roofs and a place to hang out after tennis. "The new house wasn't going to be ultra-modern or an English Tudor," says Joannides. "It would be a sort of hybrid."