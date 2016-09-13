Check out Michael Kors' spring '17 show on Wednesday morning

Fashion designer Michael Kors and DJ Harley Viera Newton attend the Michael Kors Access Smartwatch launch party on Sept. 11 in New York.

It might be early on the West Coast, but if you're into fashion, you might find yourself up and at it on Wednesday morning in time to catch a glimpse of Michael Kors' spring '17 show.

The show is scheduled for 7 a.m. Pacific, and according to brand reps, an early selection of spring pieces will be available for purchase immediately after the runway show on michaelkors.com and in select Michael Kors stores.

Also, Kors himself will talk about the spring Ready-to-Wear, Ready to Go selections for an Instagram story on Wednesday.

So grab your morning coffee and come back and watch the show here.