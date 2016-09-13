CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE
Live from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Sept. 13, 2016
Check out Michael Kors' spring '17 show on Wednesday morning

Marques Harper

Fashion designer Michael Kors and DJ Harley Viera Newton attend the Michael Kors Access Smartwatch launch party on Sept. 11 in New York. (Getty Images)
Fashion designer Michael Kors and DJ Harley Viera Newton attend the Michael Kors Access Smartwatch launch party on Sept. 11 in New York. (Getty Images)

It might be early on the West Coast, but if you're into fashion, you might find yourself up and at it on Wednesday morning in time to catch a glimpse of Michael Kors' spring '17 show.

The show is scheduled for 7 a.m. Pacific, and according to brand reps, an early selection of spring pieces will be available for purchase immediately after the runway show on michaelkors.com and in select Michael Kors stores.

Also, Kors himself will talk about the spring Ready-to-Wear, Ready to Go selections for an Instagram story on Wednesday.

So grab your morning coffee and come back and watch the show here.

