Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Join Los Angeles Times journalists and our content partner WWD for the shows and fanfare.


Sept. 7, 2016
10:23 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 10:23 a.m. Reporting from New York

Rihanna, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Made Fashion Week are popping onto the NYFW scene with temporary shops

Adam Tschorn

Rihanna makes a personal appearance on Sept. 6 at Bergdorf Goodman in New York to celebrate the arrival of goods from her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection. (Clint Spaulding / WWD)
The city is popping with temporary retail boutiques while the fashion flock is in town. Puma and Rihanna unveiled their fall/winter 2016 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection at a Midtown pop-up shop (Tuesday night), the sisters Jenner are throwing a Kendall + Kylie pop-up bash at the Samsung 837 space (Wednesday night), and Made Fashion Week has announced it plans to augment its slate of shows with a two-day straight-from-the-runway pop-up shop (Sept. 12-14).

