CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE
CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE

Live from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Join Los Angeles Times journalists and our content partner WWD for the shows and fanfare.


Sept. 14, 2016
11:33 a.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 11:33 a.m. New York

Tommy Hilfiger runway finale at New York Fashion Week

Adam Tschorn

Tommy Hilfiger runway finale at New York Fashion Week

In case you missed the live-streamed extravaganza that was Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week runway show on Friday, Sept. 9, here's a view of (most of) the runway finale from the vantage point of my seat:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°