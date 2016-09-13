Whoopi Goldberg was (almost) everywhere at New York Fashion Week

For New York Fashion Week – and the celebrities who often fill the front row seats at the shows – things have just been getting started. Take this past weekend for example.

Saturday afternoon’s colorful Capri-themed show saw such notables as Christina Hendricks, Pamela Anderson and Neve Campbell sitting elbow to elbow, with Kelly Osbourne (dog in lap) a few seats away.

Later that evening, Alexander Wang’s show at the cavernous Pier 94 drew the likes of Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (seated at the left hand of Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Kylie Jenner (whose sister Kendall walked the show) and Madonna. And those were just the sightings before the runway show concluded with a surrpise street-party-on-the-pier dubbed the Wang Fest to celebrate the designer’s collaborative collection with Adidas Originals that saw performances by Fetty Wap and Skrillex.

Sunday was no day of rest for the celebrity set which turned out in force for Hood By Air’s “Handkerchief” runway show (sponsored by, of all things, the website PornHub). Among the notables in attendance were Jaden Smith, Rick Ross, Naomi Campbell, Jussie Smollett (we also spotted the “Empire” star at Altuzarra later that afternoon) and Whoopi Goldberg.

The last on that list, Academy Award winner and “The View” panelist Whoopi Goldberg, wins the weekend’s star-turn derby by not only turning up at the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 presentation less than a half-hour later, but by ending the day at Opening Ceremony’s show -- as one of the high-profile people to walk the runway for a free-form Pageant of the People hosted by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein that also and included Aidy Bryant, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones and Natasha Lyonne.