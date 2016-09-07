Kanye West's fashion show is happening now with Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner in attendance

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Join Los Angeles Times journalists and our content partner WWD for the shows and fanfare.



