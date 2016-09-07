Carnival orders up mega-ships with room for 5,200 passengers

Big is big in the cruise ship world, as evidenced by the launch this year of the 5,479-passenger Harmony of the Seas. Now Carnival Corp. has announced plans for two mega-ships to be built that will each accommodate about 5,200 passengers.

Of course, that number is based on double occupancy.

Still, the ships will be the largest in the corporation’s fleet (it owns Carnival, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Cunard, as well as lines in Britain and elsewhere in Europe), according to a cruise company statement.

No design details were given in Monday’s announcement except that the ships would be powered by cleaner burning liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

The ships will be built in Finland and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and 2022.

Until then, the Carnival Horizon — a sister ship to Carnival Cruise Line’s largest ship, the Carnival Vista, which carries almost 4,000 passengers — is under construction and expected to make its debut in 2018.

