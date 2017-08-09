Revolutionary War Cruise will sail into history in Virginia and Maryland

American Cruise Line’s newest riverboat hasn’t yet hit the water, but already a new East Coast itinerary has been added to the 2018 lineup.

The newly announced Revolutionary War Cruise will sail in Chesapeake Bay for 11 days aboard the American Constitution.

The cruise begins and ends in Baltimore. Stops along the way include Jamestown, Va., site of the first English colony in the New World; George Washington’s home in Mt. Vernon, Va.; and 17th-century Annapolis, Md.

On and off the ship, experts, authors and historical re-enactors provide context to the sites that tell the story of the Revolutionary War.

Excursions include private tours of Smithsonian museums, and a tour of the monuments and memorials of Washington.

In 2018, the cruise sails on April 28, May 8, Oct. 29 and Nov. 8 and is now open for booking. Prices start at $6,080 per person, based on double occupancy.

Info: American Cruise Lines, (800) 460-4518, or contact a travel agent

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

New Lyft users who book with this app save $5 on each of their next four rides

Nick Jonas to perform shipboard concerts in the Bahamas on Carnival cruises

Uniworld picks model Petra Nemcova as 'guardian angel' of its new millennial cruise line