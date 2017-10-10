Cunard will add fourth ocean liner, its first new ship in a dozen years

The Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth will receive a sister ship in 2022 when luxury line Cunard adds a new ship for the first time in a dozen years.

Parent company Carnival Corp. in a recent news release said it has contracted with Italian company Fincantieri to start building the new ship next year.

The ship, currently unnamed, will be the 249th vessel to sail for Cunard since the company's started in 1839, the release said. “Sharing the iconic livery and red funnels, the new ship will accommodate up to 3,000 guests,” Cunard’s website says.

The line celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2015. Since then, the company has spent $172 million to refurbish the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.

The new ship is one of 18 to be delivered between 2018 and 2022 to lines owned by Carnival Corp. It also owns Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, Costa Cruises and other lines.

