Celebrate Jane Austen on her namesake riverboat as it cruises the Rhine

Channel your inner Jane Austen next month on a Rhine River cruise that will celebrate the bicentennial of the popular English novelist's death.

The cruise, which will take place aboard Riviera Travel's MS Jane Austen, will include lectures and discussions with a historian who specializes in the author's work.

Biographer Lucy Worsley, whose book, "Jane Austen at Home," was recently released, is a royal palaces curator and BBC presenter.

Cruise passengers will receive a copy of her book, and events include autograph signings at an after-dinner talk about Austen, who died July 18, 1817. Among her six novels are “Sense and Sensibility” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

The cruise, Oct. 19-26, will depart Basel, Switzerland, and end in Cologne, Germany. Among its pluses will be autumn views of the Rhine Gorge, a guided tour of Strasbourg, a scenic drive in the Black Forest and a full-day excursion to Lucerne and the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland.

Rates for the eight-day cruise start at $1,569 per person, double occupancy, and include seven nights’ accommodations, all meals on board and seven visits and tours. A drinks package is available for $129 per person. International airfare is not included.

Info: Riviera Travel’s Jane Austen Cruise, (888) 596-9578

