Ring in 2018 in the Caribbean on MSC's newest cruise ship

Celebrate the holidays and ring in 2018 on MSC Cruises' new ship, Seaside, during the ship’s inaugural season in the Caribbean. The eight-day voyage, which departs from Miami on Dec. 30, includes port stops in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico and the Bahamas.

Guests will celebrate with a New Year’s Eve dinner, then head to the pool deck for a dance party, a countdown to midnight and Champagne.

In addition, there will be a New Year’s Day lunch as well as cocktails to toast the occasion. For those traveling with children, MSC Cruises is extending the kids’ club hours and offering free babysitting so parents are free to enjoy New Year’s celebrations.

Dates: Dec. 30. Other holiday sailings available.

Prices: From $1,138 per person, double occupancy; includes accommodations, transportation, entertainment, meals and activities. Airfare not included.

Info: MSC Cruises, (877) 665-4655 or call your travel agent

ALSO

Here's what Virgin's first adults-only cruise ship will look like

Viking plans to add 10 new river and ocean-going cruise ships

Paddleboard and kayak in southeastern Alaska on this active outdoors cruise

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel