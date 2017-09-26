Take a virtual undersea cruise with National Geographic in New York's Times Square. You’ll come face-to-face with 20-foot sharks, a 50-foot humpback whale and two warring squids at a new immersive entertainment experience that opens Oct. 6.

National Geographic’s “Encounter: Ocean Odyssey” will take audiences on an undersea journey from the South Pacific to the West Coast of North America.

Digital technology, created by the visual effects team behind the HBO series "Game of Thrones," will allow audiences to virtually meet some of the sea's largest creatures. The 90-minute, walk-through experience will transport you to the virtual bottom of the ocean.

Expect to see a coral reef that was built from a process called photogrammetry, which involved taking more than 1,300 photos on location in the Solomon Islands. You’ll also “see” 120,000 fish in the show's grand finale.

When visitors have finished their undersea visit, they'll learn about their experience, be able to track their trip, and listen to sounds of the animals they encountered along the way. They'll also hear from marine biologists who will share their passion for the ocean and protecting these fragile habitats.

For the camera-obsessed: Photographs are prohibited in the first half of the exhibit and allowed in the “digital ocean playground” in the last half.

Tickets cost $39.50 for adults, $36.50 for seniors and $32.50 for children 12 and under (not recommended for kids 6 year olds and younger). “Encounter” is a timed experience. It opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Info: National Geographic’s “Encounter: Ocean Odyssey,” 226 W 44th St., (646) 308-1337

