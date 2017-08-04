Do you know what's in your glass? Michael Mondavi and other top winemakers explain all on these cruises

If you're looking for a spirited voyage, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a series of cruises that may fit the bill.

The company recently announced the lineup for its Meet The Winemaker series giving passengers a chance to wine and dine with knowledgeable figures in the winemaking industry during the upcoming year.

The cruises, which take place aboard the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Dawn, feature complementary question-and-answer sessions with winemakers on the second day of each cruise.

Paid sessions, at $19.95 per person, are also available in the ships' wine bar.

Passengers can also attend a wine dinner, hosted by the vintner or industry expert, that includes wine pairings, for $59.95 per person.

The 2017-18 Meet the Winemaker series includes:

--Sept. 22 (Norwegian Dawn sailing from Boston to Canada): Michael Mondavi, founder of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate and co-founder of Folio Fine Wine Partners. Mondavi is a third-generation vintner in the Napa Valley.

--Nov. 4 (Norwegian Escape sailing from Miami to the Caribbean): Bill Whiting, director of wine education at Banfi Vintners and grandson of founder John F. Mariani Sr., who started making wine in the Brunello region of Tuscany in 1919.

--Dec. 2 (Norwegian Escape sailing from Miami to the Caribbean): Aarón Sánchez, a James Beard Award winner and TV chef who is the spokesperson for Terrazas de los Andes wines.

--Feb. 17 (Norwegian Escape sailing from Miami to the Caribbean): Gerard Bertrand, Languedoc-Roussillon vintner.

--March (Norwegian Escape sailing from Miami to the Caribbean): Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of the Italian fashion house and owner at Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy.

Ferragamo, whose father Ferruccio bought the Il Borro Estate in 1993, has replanted the family's vineyard and has been releasing Tuscan wines since 1999.

