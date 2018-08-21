Raise a glass to these winemakers on Norwegian Cruise Lines' fall sailings

Learn about wines and winemakers this fall and winter when Norwegian Cruise Lines kicks off its third season of Meet the Winemaker cruises, seven-day journeys available on Norwegian's ships Bliss, Escape and Dawn.
The program will be offered on an Oct. 27 sailing from the Port of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera (rates start at $649 per person, double occupancy), in addition to sailings from New York City, Boston and Miami.
The themed cruises include special dinners and tastings, seminars, question-and-answer sessions and meet-and-greets with experts in the winemaking industry, including Salvatore Ferragamo, winemaker and heir to the fashion empire; California vintner Rob Mondavi Jr.; and French rugby player turned winemaker Gerard Bertrand.
In addition, passengers seeking a personal experience can take part in guided wine tastings, wine-paired dinners and educational seminars at Cellars, the ships' Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar.
The sessions, hosted by the guest winemaker or expert on board, include an interactive seminar in which participants share tasting notes and learn how to complement the wines. The vintages are chosen by the expert and brought onboard for the event.
Wine tastings are available for $19.95 per person. A five-course, wine-paired dinner costs $60 per person. Seating is limited for the tasting and wine pairing dinners; reservations are available once aboard the ship.
The Meet the Winemaker series will be featured on the following cruises:
--Sept. 23, New York City fall color cruise to Canada and New England on Norwegian Escape featuring Aarón Sánchez, celebrity chef and James Beard award winner and spokesman for Moët-Hennessy’s Argentine wine, Terrazas de los Andes.
--Oct. 12, Boston fall color cruise to Canada and New England ports on Norwegian Dawn featuring Dina Mondavi, daughter of winemakers Isabel and Michael Mondavi.
--Oct. 27, Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera on Norwegian Bliss featuring Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of the Italian fashion house and owner of Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy.
--Dec. 8, Miami, Fla., to the eastern Caribbean on Norwegian Bliss featuring Bob Bertheau, head winemaker at Chateau Ste. Michelle of Woodinville, Wash.
--Jan. 12, 2019, Miami, Fla., to the Eastern Caribbean on Norwegian Bliss featuring Juan Munoz Oca, head winemaker at Columbia Crest in Paterson, Wash.
--Feb. 16, 2019, Miami, Fla., to the Eastern Caribbean on Norwegian Bliss featuring Bertrand, vintner of France’s Languedoc-Roussillon.
Info: Norwegian Cruise Lines, (866) 234-7350
