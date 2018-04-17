Sail with actress Lainie Kazan or conductor John Mauceri with Princess Cruises' new speaker series

For some cruise fans, the only thing better than setting sail is learning something new while you're at sea.
That's exactly what a newly launched Princess Cruises speakers series offers: Plenty of things to learn and do while underway.
The line's 2018 Encounters with Discovery at Sea program features a variety of celebrity and expert speakers, including regional destination specialists, naturalists, sports figures, astronomers and entertainers. Among the subjects they will cover are history, culture and the movie and music industry in Hollywood.
The program, which is available on some California coast and European cruises, is part of Princess Cruises' partnership with Discovery, which launched in 2014.
The California Coast speaker series debuted on Ruby Princess, Star Princess and Grand Princess this spring, featuring actress Shirley Jones, who starred in the popular '70s TV show "The Partridge Family"; drummer Denny Seiwell, founding member of the band Wings; actor Allan Dennis Rich and actress Linda Gray.
Others are Lainie Kazan, singer and actress who starred in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"; Michael Westmore, famed Hollywood makeup artist; Pete Best, original drummer for the Beatles; John Mauceri, former conductor and producer for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl; and Charles Fox, Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer.
European cruises on the Sapphire Princess are to feature more than 20 speakers, including Gray, Seiwell, Rich, Best, Halfdan Tangen, Norwegian explorer; William Roache, actor on the British TV soap opera "Coronation Street"; and Marc Stanton, former child actor.
Each speaker will host a 45-minute talk followed by a question-and-answer session, as well as a meet-and-greet opportunity with photographs and book signings. Some speakers also will be judges on 'The Voice of the Ocean," an on-board singing competition for passengers held in partnership with the TV hit show "The Voice."
In addition, the Discovery at Sea experience features themed tours, science activities, hands-on programs and games, as well as Camp Discovery youth and teen centers based on Discovery's brands and programming.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237 or contact a travel agent
Twitter: @latimestravel
ALSO