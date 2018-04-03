Why did Silversea chop one of its cruise ships in half? To add more space

Cruise ships have been getting bigger and bigger, but not usually the way Silversea cruise line is expanding one of its ships.
The Silver Spirit in mid-March was chopped in half to add a 49-foot segment in the middle. The idea is to increase luxury dining options and the pool deck area, according to a news release.
Silversea referred to the process as "a rarely performed feat of maritime architecture" that's never been done before on a luxury cruise ship.
The additional segment, which floated freely nearby as the ship was deconstructed, will bring new dining options -- Atlantide, Indochine, Silver Note, Spaccanapoli — to the existing Seishin, La Dame, La Terrazza and the Grill.
The pool area increases from 98 to 148 feet, with an upgraded fitness area that includes a free weights room and a Zagara Spa. New entertainment and public areas, the Panorama Lounge, Silver Note and Dolce Vita, also will be added.
Also, cabins will be refurbished with a new look and style to reflect the vibe of its newest ship, the Silver Muse. The redo adds more suites too.
The lengthening of the ship is expected to be finished May 5.
The newly lengthened ship is scheduled to sail on European itineraries this summer, starting May 6 with a seven-day itinerary between Rome and Barcelona, Spain.
Info: Silversea, (888) 978-4070
