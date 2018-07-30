Sky Princess' penthouse suites will feature the cruise line's largest balconies when it sails in 2019

If you picture yourself ensconced in a penthouse suite with king-of-the-world views, Princess Cruises has new Sky Suites to tell you about. The cruise line released details Monday about its new ship, the Sky Princess, which is scheduled to debut in fall 2019 in the Mediterranean.
Among the new bells and whistles: Two Sky Suites will top the ship, housing up to five passengers each, and offering balconies that have 270-degree panorama views.
The private balconies, the largest offered by the line, will be 700 square feet and provide a private spot to watch the ship’s Movie Under the Stars screen.
Other new elements include an aft Wakeview pool, two deep-tank top-deck pools, a Retreat pool and more whirlpool tubs than on previous Royal Class ships, including ones cantilevered over the deep-tank pools. The ship will have twice as many private cabanas as its sister ships, and passengers will find a new cafe in the Princess Live venue.
The keel was laid for the 143,700-ton Sky Princess on July 5. It will carry 3,360 passengers and is set to sail in the Mediterranean in October and November 2019. Prices for an inside cabin start at $1,449 per person, double occupancy, for a seven-day voyage.
The sip is to reposition to the Caribbean in December 2019, with prices for a seven-day cruise starting at $749 per person, double occupancy.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-5237 or contact a travel agent