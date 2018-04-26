Try Nobu's famous Japanese-Peruvian fusion cooking on Crystal Cruises voyage

Rub elbows with one of the world's most famous chefs — he'll even cook dinner for you — on a Crystal Cruises sailing from Stockholm to London this summer.
Nobu Matsuhisa, famous for Japanese-Peruvian fusion food, has 38 restaurants on five continents around the world. He also has been serving meals aboard Crystal ships since 2003 and trains all chefs, designs all menus and frequently visits Crystal ships for ongoing refinement.
Guests on Crystal Serenity's Baltic Bliss will get a special treat: chef Nobu will be aboard the June 19 cruise.
The sailing will include special dinners, curated menus, book signings and other celebrations hosted by the master chef, whose Silk Road and The Sushi Bar (on Crystal Serenity) and Umi Uma (on Crystal Symphony) are the only Nobu restaurants at sea.
During the sailing, guests will have several opportunities to meet Nobu and try his signature cuisine.
Two omakase (chef's choice) dinners will showcase Nobu's specialties. One hosted in Silk Road will be prepared by Nobu and his chefs and will include a signed copy of his cookbook.
The other, a Sushi Bar and Vintage Dinner, will feature multiple courses prepared by Nobu, paired with rare sake and wines selected by sake master Hazu and Crystal's own head sommelier. The dinner will accommodate just nine guests at The Sushi Bar.
The Silk Road omakase dinner, including a signed copy of Nobu's cookbook, costs $200 per person. The Sushi Bar's Connoisseur's Vintage Dinner costs $1,000 per person.
In addition to these dining experiences, Nobu will host cooking demos, book-signing sessions and sake tastings with Hazu. Special programming will also include flower design classes with Nicolai Bergmann of the Flower & Design Studio in Tokyo.
The Baltic Bliss voyage calls in Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; St. Petersburg, Russia; Berlin/Warnemunde, Germany; and Copenhagen. Fares start at $4,785 per person, double occupancy.
Info: Crystal Cruises, (888) 722-0021
