Ready to get away from it all? Try a world cruise. Four will depart from Los Angeles next year

Southern California passengers won't have to go any farther than the Port of Los Angeles to hop on a world cruise in January. Four lines will offer the lengthy cruises, which often run more than 100 days.
Two other world cruises will depart from San Francisco.
The extravagant voyages traditionally have sailed from London, New York City or Florida ports. But last year, three cruise companies scheduled departures from Los Angeles' port facilities in San Pedro.
Now there are four: Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
In addition, Silversea Cruises and Regent Seven Seas have voyages scheduled out of San Francisco.
Crystal's 85-day cruise, aboard the Crystal Serenity, will depart Los Angeles on Jan. 13, bound for Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific and the Indian Ocean, then on to Australia, Africa and Europe, ending in Monte Carlo. Rates start at $83,015 per person, double occupancy.
Oceania's 161-day cruise aboard the Insignia will depart Los Angeles on Jan. 30, visiting Hawaii and the South Pacific, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, China, India, Israel and various European cities before crossing the Atlantic to the United States and concluding in Miami. Rates start at $33,799 per person, double occupancy.
Princess' 111-day round-trip Los Angeles cruise aboard the Pacific Princess will stop at 41 ports after it departs Jan. 20. It will sail to Hawaii, Tahiti, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, the Maldives and the Seychelles islands, South Africa, several Caribbean islands and transit the Panama Canal before stopping in Central America and Mexico. Rates start at $21,199 per person, double occupancy.
Regent Seven Seas offers two cruises from the West Coast: Los Angeles to New York City and San Francisco to San Francisco. The 131-day L.A. cruise aboard the Navigator departs Jan. 4, going to Hawaii, South Pacific islands, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, India, Oman, Egypt, Jerusalem, various cities in Europe, Bermuda and ending in New York City. Rates start at $62,559 per person, double occupancy.
Regent's round-trip San Francisco cruise aboard the Mariner is also 131 days. It departs Jan. 24 for Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Egypt, the Suez Canal, various cities in Europe, Miami, the Panama Canal, Central America, Mexico and San Diego before returning to San Francisco. Rates start at $65,669 per person, double occupancy.
Silversea's 133-day world cruise departs San Francisco on Jan. 6 aboard the Silver Whisper, heading for 52 ports and 31 countries. Among the port stops are Tahiti and the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Bali, Japan, Singapore, India, South Africa and Portugal. The cruise ends in London. Rates start at $60,000 per person, double occupancy.