Christmas market cruises in France and Germany for less than $700

Dreaming of a holiday season river trip, but don't have the time (or money) to spend a week or more cruising?

CroisiEurope offers themed four-day Christmas market cruises that will get you into the holiday spirit.

The Rhine River trip, which departs from Strasbourg, France, visits the Alsace region of France and Germany's Black Forest.

At the lively Freiburg, Germany, market, vacationers can drink mulled wine and browse for locally made Black Forest crafts such as blown glass and colorful wooden toys.

At the Colmar market in Alsace, they visit cinnamon-scented Christmas markets and tour the Ecomuseum, which showcases Alsatian holiday traditions.

The trip lasts four days and three nights.

Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 4-7, 7-10, 10-13

Price: From $671, per person, double occupancy. Includes meals, excursions, insurance and port fees. Reduced fees are available for children. International airfare not included.

Info: CroisiEurope, (800) 768 7232, or contact a travel agent

