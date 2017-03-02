BBC's 'Planet Earth' team created this African adventure that's all about nature

Picture yourself as a BBC filmmaker on a 12-day journey to Botswana, South Africa and Zambia sponsored by Tauck tour and cruise company in conjunction with BBC's “Planet Earth II” TV series.

Tauck has teamed with the BBC to create 16 nature-themed journeys that accent “Planet Earth”-style adventures.

Choices include this African tour, which features a safari through the national parks of Botswana and Zambia along with three nights in South Africa's Cape Town.

Besides seeing wildlife on game drives, participants also view short documentary films produced by BBC Earth.

They also will be able to use some of the high-tech gear that BBC Earth filmmakers utilize, including sensitive long-range microphones, thermal imaging cameras, night-vision goggles and self-activating camera traps.

Dates: May 27, June 3 and 24, July 22 and 29, Aug. 12 and 19, Sept. 14, 23 and 30, Oct. 14. Availability may be limited.

Price: From $10,690 per person, double occupancy. Includes all lodging, game drives and ground transportation, most meals, gratuities to local guides, luggage handling, airport transfers and more. On-tour and international airfare not included.

Info: Tauck, (800) 468-2825

