Rail jam contests and Snoop Dogg to kick off Bear Mountain's snowboarding season (already?)

Expect to see snow and Snoop Dogg on Saturday at Hot Dawgz and Handrails, Bear Mountain’s kickoff event for the snowboarding season.

Snow and shaved ice will cover the course for rail jam competitions among top snowboarders at the Big Bear Lake ski resort.

In between and after the action, you can watch musical acts Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds at noon, singer-songwriter Andrew W.K. at 2 p.m., DJ Snoopadelic at 3:30 p.m. and hip-hop’s Method Man & Redman at 4:30 p.m.

The single-day event costs $25 for adults, $15 for pass holders.

Info: 14th Hot Dawgz and Handrails at Bear Mountain, (844) 462-2327

If it seems too early for snow, consider that Mammoth Mountain plans to open in six weeks. The Eastern Sierra ski area, which remained open to skiers and boarders until early August this past big-snow season, has set a Nov. 9 opening date.

Among the upcoming events: the 2018 Mammoth Grand Prix, Jan. 17-21. The competition is a qualifier to determine who will compete in the 2018 U.S. Olympic snowboarding and free-ski teams in South Korea in February.

