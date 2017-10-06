Here's your chance to camp out on top of the Beverly Wilshire hotel

The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, is gearing up for its 90th anniversary in 2018 by offering a chance to sleep under the urban stars — with a luxurious twist.
You can choose to go glamping (luxury-scale camping) on the terrace of the hotel’s Veranda Suite.The studio-style suite, which is on the 10th (top) floor of the hotel at 9500 Wilshire Blvd., has a 2,140-square-foot terrace with expansive views of the Hollywood Hills and Rodeo Drive.
Glampers can choose to spend the night in a 10-foot-tall tent equipped with a queen-size bed, marble lamps and a crystal chandelier. Oversized lounge furniture surrounds the fireplace on the terrace, which can seat eight for outdoor dining.
A glamping tasting menu, with caviar and Wagyu beef, can be prepared by the hotel’s executive chef; for dessert, s’mores are made with 24K gold leaf, Tahitian vanilla bean marshmallow and Valrhona chocolate paired with a Champagne flight.
If glampers tire of the great outdoors, they can retreat to the suite, which has a king-size bed, walk-in closet and marble bathroom.Glamping in the Veranda Suite is available through December.
Info: Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., (310) 275-5200. Rates start at $3,500 a night; tasting menu from $185 per person
ALSO
On a weekend escape to Carmel Valley, I spent my birthday in a Benz, then walked to wine tastings
New Big Sur bridge on Highway 1 to open soon, but iconic roadway remains shut farther south
Nothing but wow moments on this tour of Utah's five national parks