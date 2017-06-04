So long, Furnace Creek Resort. $50-million renovation brings new name: The Oasis at Death Valley

When Death Valley’s renovated resort reopens in the fall, it will have a new look — and a new name. The former Furnace Creek Resort will be called the Oasis at Death Valley.

The luxurious Furnace Creek Inn (soon to be the Inn at Death Valley) at dusk.

The resort includes a 66-room inn, which opened in 1927 and is rated Four Diamonds by AAA. The new name will be the Inn at Death Valley. The 224-room ranch becomes the Ranch at Death Valley. Both are located inside Death Valley National Park.

Why the name changes? It’s all about location, location, location. “At the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, the name of the park is in the name of the lodge,” says Betsy O’Rourke, chief marketing officer at resort owner and operator Xanterra Parks & Resorts.

Palm trees at the inn's Oasis Garden.

For nostalgic visitors, the golf course that’s 214 feet below sea level will retain the Furnace Creek name.

This artist's rendering shows where 22 casitas will be built at the resort that will be known as the Oasis at Death Valley.

The $50-million makeover expected to start rolling out in late fall will bring 22 new luxury casitas to the inn’s Oasis Garden, and a new town hall and square will be added to the ranch.

Also, the renovated inn, which usually closes from Mother’s Day until October, will be open year-round.

The ranch has 224 rooms.

I checked prices online for a two-night stay the first weekend in April 2018, which is usually a good time for desert wildflowers. I found prices starting at $384 to $434 a night at the inn and $239 to $259 at the ranch.

Info: Furnace Creek Resort, (800) 236-7916

