With spring snow (and so much of it!) comes discounts at California ski resorts

With California’s epic snow season this winter, Mammoth Mountain and Mt. Rose ski resorts will remain open through the Fourth of July. Squaw Valley will stay open through Memorial Day, and its sister resort, Alpine Meadows, will stay open through May 14.

So what’s happening on the slopes in spring?

Squaw Valley at Olympic Village, Calif., offers lessons to first-timers for $79 on Saturday and Sunday. The cost covers a two-hour ski or snowboard lesson, lift ticket and rental equipment for anyone 13 and older. Lessons are held at the beginner area at High Camp, around 8,200 feet. Reservations are required. Info: Ski & Board

Mt. Rose near Reno in the Lake Tahoe area offers $60 lift tickets for adults 16 and older, $30 for kids 6 to 15 years old starting Thursday. The resort plans to stay open Thursdays through Sundays until Memorial Day (May 29) with as much of the terrain open as conditions allow. Info: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mammoth shows a season total of 610 inches, with a 320-inch base at the 11,053-foot summit. Squaw Valley reports a 222-inch average base depth.

Not all lifts will be operating, and Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are open limited days. Still, it’s a chance to keep your skis and snowboards handy into summer.

Eastern Sierra and Tahoe area ski resorts remained open in April, a huge departure from the last several years of drought.

ALSO

Mammoth Resorts is being sold to a Colorado ski partnership

In the winter that won't quit, resorts extend their ski and board seasons. Ready to hit the slopes on July 4?

Will you need a visa to go to Europe this summer? That's a definite maybe.

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel