Visit 40 California state parks for free on Black Friday

The Save the Redwoods League makes this challenge to Black Friday shoppers: Spend your time in nature, not stores. The organization offers free entry to more than 40 California state parks where those who opt for a greener Black Friday can see the big trees.

The deal: To receive free admission, go to the organization’s Redwoods Friday Participating Parks page, select the park you want to visit, fill out an online registration form and download a free pass. It’s good for one vehicle.

Act fast if you want to go; passes sell out quickly (availability is updated on the website).

When: The free pass is good Nov. 24 only.

Details: The San Francisco-based league was founded in 1918 to protect and restore redwoods. #RedwoodsFriday parks where you can get in for free include:

--Andrew Molera State Park, a coastal spot 21 miles south of Carmel (you can only get there from the north on Highway 1 because of a rock slide blocking the road at Gorda);

--Big Basin Redwoods State Park, the state’s oldest park; it’s 25 miles northwest of Santa Cruz;

--Mt. Tamalpais State Park, north of Golden Gate Bridge in Mill Valley; and

--Butano State Park, near Pascadero.

Info: Save the Redwoods Free Black Friday

