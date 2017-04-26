Your drive to Yosemite just got easier. Storm-damaged road to Yosemite Valley set to reopen

Yosemite visitors, no need to follow detours anymore. The southern entrance and road leading to Yosemite Valley will reopen 5 a.m. Monday.

A stretch of Big Oak Flat Road had been impassable for two months because of a landslide, forcing travelers to take a 22-mile detour to get to places such as the Majestic Yosemite Hotel and Half Dome Village, a park announcement said Tuesday.

Visitors may still encounter traffic delays along Big Oak Flat Road, which connects to State Route 120. One-lane closures may be in effect, and the road will close 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for several days as crews shore up repairs.

The road had been shut from Crane Flat Campground to the Foresta area since mid-February, forcing northbound park visitors to make a 22-mile detour through Mariposa and El Portal.

El Portal Road (State Route 140) and Wawona Road (State Route 41) remain open to Yosemite Valley and Wawona.

Seasonal routes — Tioga Road (Hwy 120) and Glacier Point Road — remain closed because of snow. No estimate on when they will reopen.

Info: Yosemite National Park, (209) 372-0200, press “1” twice

ALSO

This is what the storm damage in Yosemite looks like, and this is what it means

With spring snow (and so much of it!) comes discounts at California ski resorts

American and United offer a sure bet for saving money: a $77 round-trip fare to Las Vegas

Why visit this 'desert beach'? Get back to nature for a weekend escape at the Salton Sea

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel