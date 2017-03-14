First look at Celebrity's new Edge, with a deck-hopping platform and new suite classes

The big reveal for Celebrity Cruises came Tuesday, a new ship destined to hit the water in 2018.

The Celebrity Edge is the first new class of ship in a decade for the cruise line. It can accommodate 2,918 passengers, not big on the mega-ship scale.

Three sister ships will launch in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Retreat is a private space reserved for Suite Class guests, featuring a pool and sun chairs, shown in an artist's rendering.

The Edge’s most notable feature is something designers call the Magic Carpet, a large platform — all open air and ocean facing — that moves up and down the side of the ship.

The “magic” here is in its ability to transform the space that’s roughly the size of a tennis court, a Celebrity news release says.

On the top deck, it becomes one of the ship’s specialty restaurants that can accommodate 90 guests; farther down it becomes an expansion of the pool area; or, even farther down, the loading dock for tenders.

Now to the staterooms.

Iconic Suites have panoramic windows that wrap around the dining room, living room and one of the bedrooms.

New Edge class cabins are roomier and have what’s called an “infinite veranda.” Instead of bulky glass doors, a thinner screen opens “at the touch of a button” and the line between inside and outside becomes seamless.

Passengers also will have control over other room features, such as lighting shades, temperature and service.

Two-level Edge Villas, shown in an artist's rendering, feature two stories of windows, an atrium stairway with terrace views and a plunge pool.

Celebrity’s new categories of suites on the Edge include Iconic Suites — two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining room, living room and veranda in nearly 2,600 square feet — and six two-story Edge Villas that add plunge pools and access to the exclusive Retreat sun deck, where a butler is always on duty.

There’s a Resort Deck for play time, and a Roof-Top Garden for relaxing.

The Edge plans to homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, making its maiden voyage Dec. 16, 2018.

Bookings are open now for seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Online prices for cruises in December 2018 and January 2019 start at $999, based on double occupancy.

The Eastern Caribbean cruise stops at Puerto Rico, British Virgin Islands and St. Maarten; and Western Caribbean itineraries call at Key West, Fla.; Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; and Grand Cayman, according to the website. (There are other itineraries as well.)

Info: Celebrity Edge, (800) 647-2251, or contact a travel agent

