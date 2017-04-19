Conde Nast Traveler places these four California hotels among the world's 75 best

Four California hotels are among 75 picked as the world’s best by Conde Nast Traveler editors, writers and photographers. The magazine’s announced its Hot List 2017 on Tuesday.
The listed favored Golden State properties that are intimate, out-of-the-way hotels, most with ocean views, rather than luxury big-brand names.
(Room rates below were found online for May 12 and 13 and exclude tax and fees.) They are:
Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa on 2510 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach is small, with 23 rooms. It was built in the 1920s and redesigned in 2016. Rooms start at $349 a night.
Malibu Beach Inn at 22878 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has just 45 rooms and suites in its oceanside perch at Carbon Beach.
Rooms start at $609 a night.
Single Thread Farms-Restaurant-Inn at 131 North St. in Healdsburg, Calif., is indeed a farm with an heirloom fruit orchard, beehives, a cattle pen and more. There are just five rooms on the second story of the restaurant. Rooms start at $1,000 a night.
Timber Cove Resort is located at 21780 Highway 1 in Jenner, Calif., on Sonoma County’s coast.
It sits on a rocky bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and is described on the website as “one part hippie chic and two parts rustic modern ...” Rooms start at $350 a night.
How did Conde Nast pick the top hotels? Here’s what a release from the magazine says: “Our team of editors, reporters, and photographers flew a collective 529,500 miles, slept in roughly 200 beds, and had passports stamped in more than 50 countries to select this year's winners.”
In all, 21 of the hotels are in the U.S.
Here’s the rest of the unranked list:
11 Howard, New York City
Ace Hotel New Orleans, Louisiana
Amanemu, Shima-shi, Mie, Japan
Antara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Oman
Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.
&Beyond Metetsi River Lodge, Zimbabwe
Atemporal-Hotelito in Lima, Peru
Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay, Morocco
Brentwood, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Casa Bonay, Barcelona, Spain
Casa Grande at Vermejo Park Ranch, Ratan, N.M.
Chable Resort, Yucatan, Mexico
Chena Huts, Yala, Sri Lanka
East Miami, Miami
Four Seasons Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, Japan
Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Hawaii
Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Maldive Islands
Greydon House, Nantucket, Mass.
Ha(a)itza, Pyla-sur-Mere, France
Helena Bay, New Zealand
Hoshinoya, Tokyo
Hotel Saint George, Marfa, Texas
Hotel William Gray, Montreal, Canada
Il Sereno Hotel, Lake Como, Italy
Jumeira al Naseem, Dubai
Katamama, Bali, Indonesia
Killiehuntley Farmhouse & Cottage, Highland, Scotland
KK Beach, Habaraduwa, Galle, Sri Lanka
L’Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco
La Granja Ibiza, Spain
Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, St. Barts
Le Roch Hotel & Spa, Paris
Le Saint, Paris
Hotel Le Toiny St. Barth, St. Barts
Leeu Estates, Franschhoek, South Africa
Mar Adentro, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Masseria La Carube, Ostuni, Italy
Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat, Nandaime, Nicaragua
Nolinski, Paris
Palazzo Venart, Venice, Italy
Pale Hall, Gwynedd, Wales
Hotel Panache, Paris
The Pig at Combe, Devon, England
Villa Pliniana, Lake Como, Italy
Hotel Saint-Marc, Paris
Santani Wellness Resort & Spa, Kandy, Sri Lanka
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge, Hunter, N.Y.
Sikelia Pantelleria, Italy
Six Senses Zil Payson, Victoria, Seychelles
Sofitel Tamouda Bay Beach and Spa, M Diq, Morocco
Soho House, Barcelona, Spain
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Taylor River Lodge, Almont, Colo.
Thanda Island, Tanzania
The Beekman, New York
The Dewberry, Charleston, S.C.
The Highlands, Tanzania
The Other Side, Bahamas
The Shore Club, Turks & Caicos
Thompson Nashville, Tennessee
Thompson Seattle, Washington
Villa La Coste, Provence, France
Villa Mahabhirom, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Villa Marie Saint-Barth, St. Barts
Zemi Beach House, Anguilla
Info: Conde Nast Traveler 2017 Hot List
