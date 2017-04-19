Conde Nast Traveler places these four California hotels among the world's 75 best

Four California hotels are among 75 picked as the world’s best by Conde Nast Traveler editors, writers and photographers. The magazine’s announced its Hot List 2017 on Tuesday.

The listed favored Golden State properties that are intimate, out-of-the-way hotels, most with ocean views, rather than luxury big-brand names.

(Room rates below were found online for May 12 and 13 and exclude tax and fees.) They are:

Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa

Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa on 2510 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach is small, with 23 rooms. It was built in the 1920s and redesigned in 2016. Rooms start at $349 a night.

The Malibu Beach Inn in Malibu faces Carbon Beach.

Malibu Beach Inn at 22878 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has just 45 rooms and suites in its oceanside perch at Carbon Beach.

Rooms start at $609 a night.

Single Thread Farms-Restaurant-Inn at 131 North St. in Healdsburg, Calif., is indeed a farm with an heirloom fruit orchard, beehives, a cattle pen and more. There are just five rooms on the second story of the restaurant. Rooms start at $1,000 a night.

The lobby of the Timber Cove Resort.

Timber Cove Resort is located at 21780 Highway 1 in Jenner, Calif., on Sonoma County’s coast.

A room at the Timber Cove Resort.

It sits on a rocky bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and is described on the website as “one part hippie chic and two parts rustic modern ...” Rooms start at $350 a night.

How did Conde Nast pick the top hotels? Here’s what a release from the magazine says: “Our team of editors, reporters, and photographers flew a collective 529,500 miles, slept in roughly 200 beds, and had passports stamped in more than 50 countries to select this year's winners.”

In all, 21 of the hotels are in the U.S.

Here’s the rest of the unranked list:

11 Howard, New York City

28 Kothi, Jaipur, India

Ace Hotel New Orleans, Louisiana

Amanemu, Shima-shi, Mie, Japan

Antara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Oman

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.

&Beyond Metetsi River Lodge, Zimbabwe

Atemporal-Hotelito in Lima, Peru

Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay, Morocco

Brentwood, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Casa Bonay, Barcelona, Spain

Casa Grande at Vermejo Park Ranch, Ratan, N.M.

Chable Resort, Yucatan, Mexico

Chena Huts, Yala, Sri Lanka

East Miami, Miami

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, Japan

Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Hawaii

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Maldive Islands

Greydon House, Nantucket, Mass.

Ha(a)itza, Pyla-sur-Mere, France

Helena Bay, New Zealand

Hoshinoya, Tokyo

Hotel Saint George, Marfa, Texas

Hotel William Gray, Montreal, Canada

Il Sereno Hotel, Lake Como, Italy

Jumeira al Naseem, Dubai

Katamama, Bali, Indonesia

Killiehuntley Farmhouse & Cottage, Highland, Scotland

KK Beach, Habaraduwa, Galle, Sri Lanka

L’Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco

La Granja Ibiza, Spain

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, St. Barts

Le Roch Hotel & Spa, Paris

Le Saint, Paris

Hotel Le Toiny St. Barth, St. Barts

Leeu Estates, Franschhoek, South Africa

Mar Adentro, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Masseria La Carube, Ostuni, Italy

Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat, Nandaime, Nicaragua

Nolinski, Paris

Palazzo Venart, Venice, Italy

Pale Hall, Gwynedd, Wales

Hotel Panache, Paris

The Peninsula Chicago

The Pig at Combe, Devon, England