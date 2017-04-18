Silversea's expedition ship adds even more luxury to polar cruises

How much cushier can an expedition to Antarctica or the Arctic get? Silversea’s luxury Silver Explorer — an all-suite ship in which every room comes with a butler — is undergoing a major remodel during a three-week dry dock in the Caribbean.

Suites will receive new furnishings — curtains, carpets, mattresses, etc. — and add granite touches and rainforest showers to some bathrooms, a company statement says.

And it’s making space for 16 new Vista and View suites on Decks 3 and 4 that will feature connecting doors for families and parties traveling together.

The ship’s lounges will be upgraded with new furniture, carpets and wall treatments, and the fitness center will double in size. A blue and beige color scheme will be used throughout the ship.

A rendering of the new look for the Silver Explorer's suites.

When the remodel is complete, the ship will carry 144 passengers, up from 130.

The Silver Explorer began sailing to Antarctica in 2008. The ship’s all-inclusive cruise includes meals, wines and spirits, an hour of free Wi-Fi each day and a butler with every suite. Excursions in Zodiac boats, walks led by experts and land lectures on destinations also are included.

Antarctica cruises start at $10,125 per person, based on double occupancy.

After renovation, the ship will sail May 20 from Lisbon, Portugal, to Honfleur, France.

Info: Silversea, (888) 978-4070, or a travel agent.

