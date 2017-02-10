Meet Cuba's longtime newspaper photographer on tour of Havana, Trinidad and Cienfuegos

Cuba continues to be a hot tourist destination in 2017. Luxury outfitter Extraordinary Journeys offers a customizable trip that includes a visit with Roberto Salas, photographer for Cuba’s government newspaper for nearly half a century. Participants meet him and see his private collection of images.

Visit the 1950s haunts of Ernest Hemingway in a classic car in Cuba's capital, Havana. Paul Shio Visit the 1950s haunts of Ernest Hemingway in a classic car in Cuba's capital, Havana. Visit the 1950s haunts of Ernest Hemingway in a classic car in Cuba's capital, Havana. (Paul Shio)

The eight-day trip includes visits to artists’ homes and studios, a walking tour of Havana, a tour of writer Ernest Hemingway’s 1950s haunts in a classic car, and sightseeing in the Spanish Colonial city of Trinidad and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cienfuegos.

This is a people-to-people cultural exchange tour and complies with U.S. rules about travel to Cuba.

Paseo 206, one of the boutique hotels where you'll stay on this tour. Paseo 206 Paseo 206, one of the boutique hotels where you'll stay on this tour. Paseo 206, one of the boutique hotels where you'll stay on this tour. (Paseo 206)

Date: Offered year-round.

Price: $3,750 per person, based on double occupancy. It includes accommodations (Paseo 206 in Havana, Casa Amistad in Trinidad), some meals, guides, sightseeing tours, transport and transfers. International airfare and visa fees are extra.

Info: Cuba at a Crossroads by Extraordinary Journeys, (212) 226-7331

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel